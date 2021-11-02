SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Raised to $95.00 at Raymond James

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.33.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average of $73.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.55. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $58.40 and a 52-week high of $79.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,504 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,656,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,459,000 after purchasing an additional 373,392 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,867,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,893,000 after acquiring an additional 33,238 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,842,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,236,000 after acquiring an additional 284,653 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,556,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,416,000 after acquiring an additional 442,246 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

