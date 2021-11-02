Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,771 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,650,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 492,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,822,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

WST stock opened at $426.74 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.