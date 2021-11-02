Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,884 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 344.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $987,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.2% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $467.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $354.24 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $420.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.45.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWW. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

