Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of The Boston Beer worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. FMR LLC grew its position in The Boston Beer by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 19.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $797.80.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $505.05 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $532.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $816.85.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

