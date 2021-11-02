Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $5.58 Million in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,581,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $128.89 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.07 and its 200 day moving average is $133.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.43.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

