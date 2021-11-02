Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,359 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.15% of Insight Enterprises worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,690 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,309.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 245,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,443,000 after acquiring an additional 228,245 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 122,291 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,045,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,483,000 after acquiring an additional 98,877 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $96.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.26. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $60,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,720.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $952,197. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

