SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 35.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 334,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 87,696 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in SPX FLOW in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 132.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,747 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,037,000 after purchasing an additional 74,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.95. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $86.17.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

