Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on November 10th

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.434 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Sprague Resources has increased its dividend payment by 11.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sprague Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 182.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Sprague Resources to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 161.8%.

Shares of SRLP stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. Sprague Resources has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $490.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 81.24% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $657.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprague Resources will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sprague Resources stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) by 295.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Sprague Resources worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

