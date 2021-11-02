Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 19,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 693,820 shares.The stock last traded at $17.23 and had previously closed at $17.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $750.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 114,545.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.