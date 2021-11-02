Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $9,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $18.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. The company has a market cap of $755.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The business had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

