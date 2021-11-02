Sport and Leisure (SNL) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.36 Million

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Sport and Leisure has a market cap of $152.41 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sport and Leisure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sport and Leisure has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000624 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000308 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.14 or 0.00118364 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000064 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sport and Leisure Coin Profile

SNL is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. Sport and Leisure’s official website is www.snltoken.io . Sport and Leisure’s official Twitter account is @snltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

