Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SPLK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.55.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $166.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.64. Splunk has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $214.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,385 shares of company stock worth $5,097,638 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,602,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 10.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth about $1,016,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth about $844,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

