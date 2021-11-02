Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.76.

SPLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $53,419.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,385 shares of company stock worth $5,097,638. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,853,000 after buying an additional 1,186,701 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $140,185,000. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $129,798,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth approximately $92,957,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4,345.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 656,787 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $90,683,000 after acquiring an additional 642,011 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPLK opened at $166.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Splunk has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $214.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.11 and a 200 day moving average of $139.64.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Splunk will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

