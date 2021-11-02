SparkPoint (SRK) Trading 24.9% Higher Over Last Week

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SparkPoint has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $57.06 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00051096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.22 or 0.00220368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00093765 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SRK is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,656,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,265,291,438 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

