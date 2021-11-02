SparkPoint (SRK) Trading 24.9% Higher Over Last Week

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $57.06 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,656,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,265,291,438 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

