SpareBank 1 Helgeland (OTCMKTS:HGDPF) Trading Up 68.9%

SpareBank 1 Helgeland (OTCMKTS:HGDPF)’s stock price was up 68.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $15.20. Approximately 4,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 4,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04.

About SpareBank 1 Helgeland (OTCMKTS:HGDPF)

SpareBank 1 Helgeland provides various financial products and services to retail customers, small and medium enterprises, municipal authorities, and institutions in Norway. The company operates in two segments, Retail Market and Corporate Market. It offers savings, investment, and insurance products, as well as leasing and mortgage services.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 Helgeland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 Helgeland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.