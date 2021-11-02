Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Soligenix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Soligenix posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Soligenix will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Soligenix.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 945.53% and a negative return on equity of 105.58%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Soligenix from $5.75 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 25,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,647,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 596,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNGX opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Soligenix has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

