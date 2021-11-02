Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Short Interest Update

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,800 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the September 30th total of 308,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,358.0 days.

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $38.48 and a 52 week high of $50.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.11.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.