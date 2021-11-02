Soaring Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRNG) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.19

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 3534343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

