Snap One (SNPO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Snap One to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Snap One has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $253.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.97 million. On average, analysts expect Snap One to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SNPO opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. Snap One has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

