Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Price Target Increased to $295.00 by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its target price increased by Tigress Financial from $289.00 to $295.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap-on from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $236.83.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $204.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $156.73 and a 12 month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,656,000. Robbins Farley LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 15.9% during the second quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 551.1% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Snap-on by 0.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 5.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

