Smartspace Software plc (LON:SMRT) Insider Philip Wood Buys 11,000 Shares

Smartspace Software plc (LON:SMRT) insider Philip Wood bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £9,900 ($12,934.41).

SMRT stock traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 87.55 ($1.14). 31,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,359. Smartspace Software plc has a 1-year low of GBX 67.80 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 190 ($2.48). The firm has a market cap of £25.34 million and a PE ratio of -8.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 130.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Smartspace Software from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Smartspace Software Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells Software as a Service (Saas) software solutions in the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: SwipeOn, Space Connect, and Anders & Kern. It offers solutions, such as desk booking, meeting room management, visitor management, and workplace analytics.

