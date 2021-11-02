SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Raymond James

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Shares of SKYW opened at $43.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.21. SkyWest has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 2.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $744.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that SkyWest will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 883.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 76,428 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $995,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 225,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 134,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.