SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 4,111.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,223,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter worth $5,773,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 24.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 895,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,116,000 after buying an additional 173,607 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter worth $3,455,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 33,432.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 93,612 shares during the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

SKM opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $33.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.96.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

