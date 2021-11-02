SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Short Interest Update

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the September 30th total of 870,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 477,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 86.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,460,000 after buying an additional 1,244,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,066,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,315,000 after buying an additional 691,537 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the third quarter valued at about $15,063,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 100.7% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 899,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after buying an additional 451,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the second quarter valued at about $10,223,000. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKM opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $33.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.