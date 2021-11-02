Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 33.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,521 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $9,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 60.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 138.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 25,471 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 632,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after acquiring an additional 23,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

SIX opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average is $43.09. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 2.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

