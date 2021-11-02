SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Shares of SITE opened at $240.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $120.75 and a 52-week high of $240.15.

SITE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.78.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $3,277,102.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $552,655.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,809,737 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,333 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $33,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.