Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues Earnings Results

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share.

Shares of SPG stock traded up $7.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.51. 179,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,530. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.18. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $149.41. The stock has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simon Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.34% of Simon Property Group worth $574,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Argus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.72.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

