Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70), Fidelity Earnings reports. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:SPG opened at $149.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $149.41.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Bank of America boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simon Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.34% of Simon Property Group worth $574,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.