Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.65 Per Share

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50.

Simon Property Group has decreased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Simon Property Group has a payout ratio of 113.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Simon Property Group to earn $10.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

Shares of SPG opened at $149.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $149.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.18.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simon Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.34% of Simon Property Group worth $574,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.61.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

