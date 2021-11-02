Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Hits New 12-Month High at $97.36

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.36 and last traded at $96.39, with a volume of 1333522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.18.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIG. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.07 and a 200-day moving average of $72.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.54.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 34.12%.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $2,053,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $221,620.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,306,120. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 603.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.