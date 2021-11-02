Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lowered its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 79.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,109 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $96.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $97.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.47.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIG. Bank of America raised Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,306,120 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

