Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Sierra Wireless to post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $132.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.19 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. On average, analysts expect Sierra Wireless to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $623.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.20. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $22.22.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWIR shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.
Sierra Wireless Company Profile
Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.
