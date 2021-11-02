Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Sierra Wireless to post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $132.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.19 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. On average, analysts expect Sierra Wireless to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $623.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.20. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sierra Wireless stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWIR shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

