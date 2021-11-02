Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Short Interest Update

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,100 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the September 30th total of 259,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 144.6 days.

OTCMKTS:LWSCF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LWSCF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.46.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

