Showcase One Day Volume Tops $45,677.00 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Showcase has a total market cap of $566,665.35 and $45,677.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00081428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00075643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00101930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,754.58 or 1.00651838 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,475.33 or 0.07065374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

