Short Interest in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) Drops By 20.0%

Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,900 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 168,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Zanite Acquisition stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. Zanite Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06.

Get Zanite Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,006,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,427,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $587,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zanite Acquisition by 110.1% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 215,183 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $149,000. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Zanite Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zanite Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.