Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Rises By 23.7%

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the September 30th total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 16.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $72,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $75,000.

NYSE:HIX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.28. 1,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,620. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.40. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $7.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

