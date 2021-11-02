Short Interest in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Expands By 45.5%

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIZ. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIZ opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

