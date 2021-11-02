Short Interest in Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Declines By 29.3%

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the September 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TOELY opened at $120.45 on Tuesday. Tokyo Electron has a 12-month low of $66.56 and a 12-month high of $129.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.54. The stock has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 18.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tokyo Electron will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOELY. Mizuho downgraded Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tokyo Electron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

