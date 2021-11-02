Short Interest in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Expands By 47.5%

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the September 30th total of 62,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter worth about $128,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.