Short Interest in Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Decreases By 38.6%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of THXPF opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.23. Thor Explorations has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.00.
Thor Explorations Company Profile
