Short Interest in Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Decreases By 38.6%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of THXPF opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.23. Thor Explorations has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

