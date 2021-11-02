Short Interest in The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Declines By 18.6%

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.3 days.
WEIGF stock opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73.
About The Weir Group
