Short Interest in The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Declines By 18.6%

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.3 days.

WEIGF stock opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

