Short Interest in Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) Drops By 35.5%

Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the September 30th total of 148,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SNAX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.52. 40,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,869. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.13. Stryve Foods has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.20.

SNAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Stryve Foods in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Stryve Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stryve Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

