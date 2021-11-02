Short Interest in Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Drops By 18.2%

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 415,700 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 308,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:STRR opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $12.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.15. Star Equity has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $5.40.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $25.81 million during the quarter. Star Equity had a net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRR. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Equity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Star Equity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Equity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Equity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Equity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.