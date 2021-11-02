Short Interest in Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Drops By 18.2%

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 415,700 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 308,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
NASDAQ:STRR opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $12.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.15. Star Equity has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $5.40.
Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $25.81 million during the quarter. Star Equity had a net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%.
Star Equity Company Profile
Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.
