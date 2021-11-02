Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Decreases By 31.8%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the September 30th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 111.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKHCF opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. Sonic Healthcare has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

