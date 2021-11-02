Short Interest in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Declines By 29.8%

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the September 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GCTAY opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile
