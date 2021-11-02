Short Interest in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Declines By 29.8%

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the September 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GCTAY opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

