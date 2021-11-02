Short Interest in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Grows By 32.7%

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,600 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the September 30th total of 322,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 239,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

RYAAY stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.33. The stock had a trading volume of 439,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.63. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $121.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,878,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,318,000 after buying an additional 434,843 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 444,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,109,000 after buying an additional 314,025 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,264,000 after buying an additional 296,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,253,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,862,000 after buying an additional 281,774 shares during the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on RYAAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.48.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

