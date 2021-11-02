Short Interest in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Declines By 37.6%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,800 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the September 30th total of 503,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.0 days.

RHHVF traded up $7.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $391.49. The stock had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292. Roche has a twelve month low of $308.57 and a twelve month high of $411.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $382.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RHHVF. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

