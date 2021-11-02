Short Interest in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Drops By 20.5%

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the September 30th total of 172,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.93. 135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,232. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.13. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $43,298.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John P. Babcock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $163,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,549 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.