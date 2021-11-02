Short Interest in Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Drops By 24.7%

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the September 30th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS PKPH remained flat at $$0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,573. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.
About Peak Pharmaceuticals
