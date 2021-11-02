Short Interest in Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Drops By 24.7%

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the September 30th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS PKPH remained flat at $$0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,573. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.

About Peak Pharmaceuticals

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceutical level products containing phytocannabinoids, an abundant and pharmaceutically active component of industrial hemp for the prevention and alleviation of various conditions and diseases. The company was founded on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

